Rice milk brought the sweet taste of success to students from a York school.

The four from All Saints RC Secondary School designed a chocolate bar using the vegan food to win a city-wide competition to design a sustainable chocolate product.

Next year their design will become reality when they work with Sophie Jowitt of The Cocoa Works in Castlegate to put their bar into production.

Helen Coupland-Smith of the competition's organisers Time2Resources, said it was “'a well-deserved win, with a great presentation and a group that worked so well as a team throughout the day”.

The winners were year 12 students Georgia Short, Freddie O'Neill, Ruby Lamb and Michael Fentiman, who are taking Business Studies A-level.

They won The Chocolate Challenge at The Cocoa Works, which was open to schools in the public and private sector in the area.

All Saints School business studies course leader Sharon Bilton, said: “They worked together as a team to come up with an innovative concept in confectionary – I’m very proud of their level of commitment, enthusiasm and teamwork.”