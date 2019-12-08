YORK and North Yorkshire are likely to miss the worst of the wild weather as Storm Storm Atiyah hits the British Isles.
The first named storm of the winter will concentrate its fury on the south of Ireland, where a red weather warning is in force, and the south and south west of England.
Although the high winds that battered York and North Yorkshire last night at up to 45 mph are easing, the Met Office is warning wind speeds will rise again by sunrise tomorrow to about 30mph before gradually decreasing over the day.