Tadcaster Scouts have revealed the route Santa Claus will take as he visits their town.
His festive float will start a week-long journey tomorrow in Turnpike Road and finish in Manor Road after visiting roads off York Road.
On Tuesday, his route will be from the bottom of Hudson Way via streets off Wighill Lane to the car park by the Coach and Horses pub.
On Wednesday, he will concentrate on the Kelcbar Close estate before moving on to roads off Edgerton Drive.
On Thursday he will start in Garnet Lane and finish in Calcaria Crescent.
On Friday he will be in roads off Windmill Rise and Golf Links Avenue.
Each day he will start his journey at 6pm and finish at or shortly after 8pm.