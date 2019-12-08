IT'S one of those things which creeps up on us every year.
You've got your cards written and presents wrapped, but getting to the Post Office can prove a bit difficult and before you know it the date has passed.
Well, we can help you get organised this year with this guide thanks to Royal Mail and the Post Office.
UK post Wednesday December 18: Royal Mail 2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed For
Friday December 20: Royal Mail 1st Class, 1st Class Signed For and Parcelforce Worldwide
Monday December 23: Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed
International post
Monday December 9: Africa, Asia, Caribbean, Central and South America, Far and the Middle East
Tuesday December 10: Cyprus, Malta
Wednesday December 11: Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia)
Thursday December 12: Australia, New Zealand, Greece or Turkey
Saturday December 14: Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Poland, Finland, Sweden, USA
Monday December 16: Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland
Wednesday December 18: Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg
Royal Mail are also reminding customers that they should observe the latest international recommended Christmas posting dates if letters and parcels are to arrive in time for Christmas Day.
The last posting dates apply to both standard international services and those which have tracking and signature.