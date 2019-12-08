Partygoers who failed to heed warnings not to drink and drive kept police busy this weekend across North Yorkshire.

Officers stopped several drink drivers and drug drivers on both Friday and Saturday nights.

On Saturday night alone, motorists failed breath tests and drug driving swipe tests in Scarborough, Malton, Selby and between Harrogate and York.

At least one of the drivers was twice the drink drive limit and another was driving very fast.

Sgt Paul Cording of North Yorkshire Police’s traffic police tweeted at the start of a very busy night shift: “We know the party season is now in full swing so please choose wisely for your journey home.

“Have a great night if you are out and about and stay safe if you are working.”

Drink drivers and drug drivers face a mandatory driving ban of a year, or three years if caught twice in 10 years.

Drivers may also have to convince the DVLA they don’t have a drink problem before they get their licence back.