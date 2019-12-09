YORK roads are in a worse state than they were three years ago - with about 10 per cent of streets in some areas of the city in desperate need of repair.

And one councillor says the city is becoming “infamous” for the poor state of its highways.

The proportion of roads ranked as in the worst condition has increased in every part of the city since 2016.

In Strensall, Holgate, Heworth Without, Micklegate and Wheldrake wards, close to 10 per cent of roads have been graded as structurally impaired - the worst condition.

A report for a City of York Council meeting says in Holgate 1.94 per cent of roads were in the worst condition in 2016 - but by 2019 that had risen to 9.88 per cent of the area’s roads. In Strensall, more than 10 per cent of roads are now classed as structurally impaired. And there is a £112 million backlog of repair work citywide.

A spokesman for the council said it was reviewing roads and methods of repair to make sure money for fixing streets is used as effectively as possible.

Strensall councillor Paul Doughty said he hopes the report means roads in his ward - the worst in the city - will get more attention, adding: “The state of the roads, particularly in my ward is something I frequently highlight with council officers.

“I feel the outer wards are not always given the attention they deserve and have on occasion been told they don’t meet the criteria despite what we can see with our eyes.

“I was pleased the main stretch of The Village through Stockton-on-the-Forest was resurfaced by the previous administration a year ago but further down Sandy Lane, it desperately needs attention, as do many roads in Strensall including Moor Lane and the old Village in Earswick to mention just a few.

“Roads are a priority for residents and York Conservatives. In some respects, it’s a good thing that roads in my ward are now recognised as amongst the worst in the city as there is now no excuse for the current administration not to put in the investment that is required.”

Holgate councillor Kallum Taylor said: “I’m not surprised at all to see these figures. York’s now infamous for the state of its roads, and our worst ones are getting worse, so I’m pleased that colleagues on the economy and place committee agree that we need to start having a proper look at how the council performs in this area.

“Years and years of under-investment, cuts, and complacency, have left our city in an awful position, with an eye-watering repairs backlog of £112 million, but we still need to look at better ways of working. If the council thinks this will just be a case of giving us this one report and forgetting about it, it’s got another thing coming.”

Funding for road repairs comes from central government and the report says more than £8.1 million has been allocated to highway maintenance work in the council’s budget this year.

But it adds: “The current backlog of maintenance is approximately £112 million based on the current condition and cost of repairs.”

James Gilchrist, assistant director for highways at the council, said: “It is of course extremely important that category five roads are repaired, however, it is significantly more expensive to reconstruct a road at grade five, than to repair a road at grade three, in order to stop it deteriorating further.

“That is why the council is working proactively to identify road repairs before their condition worsens and provide best value for money.

“Officers are currently in the process of categorising and reviewing the highway network, so that the highway maintenance plan can be further developed and considered by executive in the New Year.

“The scrutiny committee have requested information to help them discuss highway maintenance in the city.

“The council Executive considered a report in October, which identified different types of maintenance to best manage and improve the highway network, ensuring that the funding the council is investing, is used as effectively as possible.”

The condition of roads in the city will be discussed at a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday).