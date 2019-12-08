A NEW play centre and cafe for parents and children could open in York city centre - but the pair behind the plans need residents help to make it happen.

Friends Zoe Paterson and Amy Shannon are on a mission to make the city centre more family-friendly.

They are planning to open a play café - to be called Dinosaurs Love Fairy Cakes - for parents with young children.

The venue would open in the former Early Learning Centre on Market Street and feature a dinosaur-themed play zone designed by specialist company Tigerplay.

Mums Zoe and Amy are crowdfunding £30,000 to help make their plans a reality - and they are already a third of the way to reaching their goal.

Zoe said: "We want to create somewhere relaxed where you can take you kids and they can play happily and you can have a nice cup of coffee and a sandwich.

"Sometimes softplay centres can be stressful because it's aimed at kids - we always think about the parents and carers as well.

"There will be buggy parking, and toilets big enough for parents and children to use - we have been thinking about the issues we have faced as parents and how we can make those better.

"We absolutely do need something for young families in the city centre - it will help people stay in the city for longer with the children because it will be somewhere to go to relax.

"The support we have had so far is lovely."

She added that - while there are play centres for families outside the city centre - there is no where specifically for children and parents on the high street and some young mums may not have transport.

And as a keen baker, Zoe said serving up good food will be crucial. Afternoon tea will also be on offer for a treat.

She added: "The city centre at the moment is great for tourists - but making it more accessible for families is key.

"It's important to keep our high street and city centre alive."

The duo are hoping to open the venue next spring - but said the timescales are flexible.

The unit is currently used as a pop up festive book shop.

Visit crowdfunder.co.uk/dinosaurs-love-fairy-cakes.