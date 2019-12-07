A YORK developer's conversion of a semi-derelict garage/workshop into a New York-style home has won a national award for best renovation in the UK.
Michael Hammill, who is Master of the York Guild of Building, succeeded in the Build It Awards as decided by readers of Build It magazine and judges, for his creation of the Black House in Heslington Lane, Fulford.
"In addition, our workers on the site were honoured in the Guild of Building Craftsmanship awards," he said.
"This is a fantastic accolade for our team and York."
He added that earlier this year the building, which has been at centre of arguments with York planners over rooflights and solar panels, had also been nominated as The Times Home of the Week.
The Black House was described in The Times as 'more downtown Manhattan loft than it is rural retreat,' and as an example of New York style arriving in York.
It said the beams and walls behind the black-painted edifice were exposed and the kitchen was stainless steel and concrete, 'without a tinge of farmhouse folksiness,' and with a '1,000 sq ft area that serves as a garage (containing a turntable for your car) and also as a drive-in cinema.'
