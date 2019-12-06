A QUESTION Time special will be held in York on Monday, December 9.

The under 30s special episode will see broadcaster Emma Barnett present a special edition of Question Time from York with a panel of politicians representing seven parties and an audience of under 30s.

According to the BBC website, the show is scheduled to begin from 8.30pm.

However, the BBC is yet to reveal the location of the show.

York residents can apply to be part of the audience by visiting https://www.bbc.co.uk/send/u21723349?ptrt=https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b006t1q9.