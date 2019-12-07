STEP inside a York landmark that has been transformed into a stunning gingerbread house for the festive season.

York Mansion House is brimming with Christmas activities and displays.

It is the first time the venue has run the event - with a gingerbread trail for youngsters and dressing up box for little ones.

There will also be mulled wine and gingerbread treats for visitors.

A spokesman for the Mansion House says: "Escape the packed shops and busy streets, and step into another world, immersing yourself in incredible displays and decorations that will inspire and delight. From the cosy Historic Kitchens, to the decadent, glittering State Room, experience a feast for the senses as delicious seasonal aromas envelope the whole Gingerbread House, in the ultimate celebration of festive frivolity and feasting."

Free with admission to Mansion House. Extra charges may apply for mulled wine and gingerbread.

