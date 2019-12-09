THE historic declaration which made York the UK’s first Human Rights City will go on show at a museum in the city tomorrow (Tuesday).
York Castle Museum will display the declaration to mark Human Rights Day.
Philip Newton, community engagement researcher, said: “We wanted to mark this day and also celebrate York’s ground-breaking step to become the UK’s first Human Rights City.
“This is a rare chance to see the declaration and also meet members of the network to hear about how their work is playing a significant role in the future of our city.”
This is the first time the declaration, which was signed by all four leading political parties in York in 2017, has gone on public display.
A series of free talks by members of York Human Rights City will take place, discussing the importance of the declaration and the positive affect it has had on the city.
This year Human Rights Day marks the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.