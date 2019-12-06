EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of an accident that has partially blocked the A19 in to York.
The A19 Clifton Road is partially blocked with very slow traffic due to the accident near The Bloomsbury Hotel.
North Yorkshire Police said the accident involved two motorcyclists and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance was on its way to the scene.
A spokesman said: "Police were called about the accident at 4.30pm."
Delays are expected.
More to follow.
Accident on A19 Shipton Road approach to Water End/Clifton Green junction. Both lanes currently blocked.— York Travel (@york_travel) December 6, 2019