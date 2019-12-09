THE number of potholes repaired across York this year is more than double the number repaired in 2018.

Last year 7,586.4 m² of pothole repairs were carried out by the highways team.

But this year that amount more than doubled - well before the year is up.

A report prepared for a City of York Council meeting says: "From April 1 2019 until November 26 2019, the council has completed 16,646.3 m² of pothole repairs.

"This equates to 520 m² per week, this is 29.71 m² per day, per gang."

The council's highways team has 22 employees and three apprentices - and focuses on repairing the city's roads and pavements.

The report says the council is currently using polymer modified materials to repair roads - which it says improve binding and durability compared to traditional bitumen.

It adds: "The council also uses glasgrid, which is a layer of matting in road repair which adds additional strength to the road.

"GlasGrid pavement reinforcement geogrids are a high strength self-adhesive reinforcement grid designed to control reflective cracking in asphalt concrete overlays on roads

"Micro Asphalt is applied to the road surface to prevent major road reconstruction.

"We have piloted the use of tech screed which is similar to micro asphalt but is a hot liquid surface treatment, this has an improved bond to the existing road and does not require excavations."