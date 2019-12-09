A WINDOW cleaner has lost his business after police found him sleeping in his car in a layby on the York Outer Ring Road.

Gavin Peter Rennison, 39, smelt of alcohol and was arrested under the drink driving laws, said Gareth Henderson-Moore, prosecuting.

A breath test at Fulford Road Police Station revealed that he was more than twice the drink drive limit.

For Rennison, Adam Henry said he had decided to sleep in his car following an incident at his home.

Since his arrest, he had left York, which meant he could no longer run his window cleaning business in the city.

Rennison, now of Ifracombe Gardens, Whitley Bay near Newcastle, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink drive limit.

It was his first conviction.

He was fined £80 with a £32 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was allowed to keep his driving licence, but York magistrates put 10 penalty points on it.

The charge of being in charge of a vehicle does not carry a mandatory driving ban, though magistrates can impose one if they feel it is merited.

Mr Henderson-Moore said police saw Rennison’s car parked in the lay-by with him inside and the keys in the ignition on November 6. The engine was off.

They woke him and realised he had been drinking.

The breath test gave a reading of 82 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mr Henry said Rennison left his home after “a domestic incident”. He was now out of work and was putting in a claim for universal credit.