AN ENGINEER from York has been hailed a leader of the future following herg work on a major project.
Emily Shaw, from TSP Projects, won a national award from the Railway Industry Alliance (RIA), recognising her engineering and leadership skills.
TSP Projects were the design lead on the Leeds Railway Station new roof and southern shopping concourse project. With Emily leading the project, the team delivered a design concept, with tight timelines to deliver a new-look concourse and roof replacement.
She received the Future Leader Award at the RIA’s RISE Awards which celebrate ‘rail industry supplier excellence’ with teams and individuals honoured for the value they bring to the rail industry.
She was up against industry peers from across the country, whittled down to a shortlist of three. The design incorporates a gold façade, transparent roof and a first for the industry lighting system; human circadian rhythm lighting.
Craig Scott, CEO at TSP Projects said: “We are delighted that Emily has been identified as a future leader in RIA’s RISE awards. Emily’s leadership qualities are very clear in the successful projects she has delivered and I am delighted the judges have recognised her ability and potential.”