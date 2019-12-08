A YORK shopping park has joined forces with a youth disability charity to support it over the festive period.

Monks Cross Shopping Park is once again teaming up with the Snappy Trust over Christmas.

Anne Stamp, of the Snappy Trust, said: “We have worked with Monks Cross previously and customers have always been so generous in their support.

“As a self-funded charity we are very grateful to anyone in advance to donates a gift, the difference they make is immeasurable.”

Last year shoppers donated more than 100 presents and Monks Cross is hoping to repeat the success.

Shoppers can visit the gift giving tree in the shopping park’s information centre and collect a tag from the tree to donate a Christmas present.

Katherine Sharp, centre manager at Monks Cross Shopping Park, said: “It’s great to see the local community coming together to support each other.

“Snappy have recently been subjected to a funding cut, so we really want to give them all the help we can.”