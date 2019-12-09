PROTESTORS covered themselves in fake oil at the National Railways Museum (NRM) in protest at the organisation’s association with BP.
Extinction Rebellion York staged a peaceful protest at the museum to call on the Science Museum Group - of which NRM is part - to end its association with international oil company BP.
Three Extinction Rebellion York activists had fake oil poured over their heads in the middle of the NRM on December 1.
Other members staged a “die-in”, while there was also a performance by Extinction Rebellion York’s Red Rebel Brigade.
Martin Ammann, a member of Extinction Rebellion York, said: “The National Railway Museum is part of the Science Museum Group, it receives funding from BP, which is trying to hide its activity behind charitable donations."
A spokesman for the museum said: “We can confirm that on Sunday afternoon there was a peaceful protest involving around 30 people at the National Railway Museum.
"This lasted for about one hour and took place in the Great Hall.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment