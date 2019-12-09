WOMEN who are making their mark in the world of business were celebrated at a special awards ceremony.
Within 48 hours of the Women Mean Business Awards shortlist being announced, more than 10,000 votes had been cast.
That figure reached 19,627 by the deadline, and the winners were revealed at a gala dinner at York Racecourse. With entertainment from Lucy’s Pop Choir, the evening welcomed 260 women and raised £918 for the Independent Domestic Abuse Services (IDAS).
“We had such fantastic support from our 15 sponsors,” said York business coach Tracy Burleigh, the driving force behind the all-female networking group, WMB. “Without them the night wouldn’t have been possible. It was such an amazing night and I can’t wait to do it all again in 2020. Everyone looked amazing and had a fab time. We have such an amazing array of businesses in WMB and I’m so proud to know them and thankful to call so many of them my friends.”
The winners were: Arts & Crafts: Jane Metcalfe, Fliss and Rose; Business Innovation: Grace Abell, Abell Design; Business Service & Support: Louise Mason, Your Marketing Specialist; Clubs, Classes & Workshops: Lucy McLean, Lucy’s Pop Choir; Community Business: Emily Pickard, York Mumbler; Family Business: Dawn Taylor, Pure Pallets; Fashion, Hair & Beauty: Laura Tippett-Wilson, Styled by Laura; Food & Drink: Emma Godivala, York Gin; Health, Keep Fit & Well Being: Anna Sawkins, Sweet Cures; Media Personality, Bloggers & Influencers: Emily Pickard, York Mumbler; Service Provider & Support (Personal): Emi Ralph, Wild Copper Moon; Retailer: Rachel Stott, Thora & The Prince; Socially Responsible: Julie Rickaby - Bumble Wrap; Starter Business:Kerry Perks Perks Marketing; Tourism, Leisure & Events: Rebecca Fewtrell, The York Proms. Woman of The Year: Rani S Khanna of Vasuki Ayurveda.
Sponsors were: Kerry Perks of Perks Marketing
Dr Madhu Lazarus of The Aesthetic Studio
Pascha Turnbull of inc-dot Print and Design
Annina Diston of Annina Diston Art Direction & Design
Della Myers & Caroline Mitchell of Costcutter
Kate Ford of MamaLippys
Nicky & Angela of York Fashion Week
Lisa Jefferies of Crossing the Chasm
Lisa Shepherd & Saskia Roskam Bloom Bakers
Jacquie Barrett of Gloots
Caroline Rigden of Foxy Chocs and Team York Etsy UK,
Rani S Khanna of Vasuki Ayurveda
Kathy Brown of Browns Nurseries
Sam Mason of Digital Tapas
Anna Sawkins of Sweet Cures