A YOUNG woman was killed when the car she was travelling in crashed into a tree on a North Yorkshire road in the early hours of today.
North Yorkshire Police said the 20-year-old woman sadly died at the scene of the single-vehicle collision, which happened at about 2.15am on the B6265 between Ripon and Risplith.
A spokesperson said the white Audi RS3 she was a passenger in collided with a tree near Grantley Hall and no other vehicles were involved.
"The driver and other passengers were taken to hospital," they said.
"One passenger remains in hospital and the others have been discharged.
"The driver of the car, a 21 year old man, has been arrested and is currently in police custody."
The spokesperson said officers were appealing for anyone who might have seen the Audi RS3 at any time between 11pm and 2.15am, travelling from Catterick towards Risplith, to get in touch.
Anyone with information which could assist with the investigation should email mark.mullins@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, choose option 2 and ask for Mark Mullins or the Major Collision Investigation Team, while anyone wishing to remain anonymous can instead phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number: 12190223386
