A MENTAL-health charity in York is celebrating after securing a 99-year property lease that will drastically reduce their rent levels - putting more investment into the organisation.

The Hut in Wigginton Road, York, is a registered charity that provides purposeful activities and support for people with enduring mental health issues and/or learning disabilities, that are both long and short term.

A spokesman for the organisation, which was set up seven years ago, said they have been paying£6,000 a year to City of York Council for the rent on the property but due to the agreement, they will now pay just £1 a year.

Penny Graver, a trustee for the charity, said the news was fantastic, and that they could now start to invest the money saved into new projects.

She said: “We have been working for a while to get this asset transfer in place to help reduce the rent.

“It is a big success for us because we want to refurbish the old toilet block to help expand the charity and offer new activities.

“We currently have 200 members who are struggling in York but we know that there are many more people out there that need our help.”

Gary Brittain is head of commissioning at City of York Council.

Mr Brittain said: “We’re glad to continue helping this charity with accommodation as its good work with people with mental health issues and learning disabilities complements other services and gives people more choice.”

The charity added that they are trying to raise £70,000 - which they say will be enough to refurbish their current premise and also refit the toilet block in Clarence Gardens. To find out more, or to donate, visit https://www.thehutyork.co.uk/.