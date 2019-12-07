A NEW shop is being launched in York this weekend.

The Little Yorkshire Candle Company Shop is opening in Goodramgate, having previously sold its range of scent products online and through other retailers such as Castle Howard.

Manager Alex Hall has taken the unusual step of launching a fundraising campaign to help shoulder the costs of opening the city centre shop.

She hopes to raise £15,000 through the online Indiegogo platform which helps entrepreneurs generate the starter capital needed to turn an idea into reality, develop products and reach more people with the support of backers.

In-store events such as creative candle workshops will be held to help attract people into the shop and showcase the products.

On her campaign page Alex, who is a member of York Women Mean Business, says her candle business started when she was finding it difficult to sleep while juggling family life and her career.

“Finding my asthma was triggered by the more synthetic candles on the high street, I took it upon myself to find balances that wouldn’t trigger me.

“I started to develop my lifelong interest of balancing scents and started making candles just to help me sleep. Soon my friends started requesting them, then their friends.”

She said it highlighted a gap in the market for quality, all-natural botanical candles, and after two years of running the Little Yorkshire Candle Company, she is now ready to take the next step.

Alex, who has already raised more than £1,000 through the Indiegogo campaign to help with the shop costs, said: “If you fund me, you’ll be helping support a passionate creative get a footing on Yorkshire’s independent retail ladder. You’ll be helping to bring something truly unique - an all-natural home fragrance store - to the streets of York.”

She said the company had a sustainable, all-natural philosophy to home fragrance, including the development of a drop-in refill service.

The campaign includes exclusive perks for supporters, including candles, workshops and gifts suitable for Christmas.

Alex has worked with One&Other Creative to make a promotional video.

Follow the campaign at LINKTR.EE/THELITTLE

YORKSHIRECANDLE