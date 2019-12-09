PASSENGERS are being urged to look out for substantial changes to Selby, York, Leeds and Hull services when a new railway timetable is introduced on December 15.
The secretary of Selby District Rail Users Group, Terry French, said commuters in particular should check carefully for new train departure times during peak periods.
"There will be no direct service to Leeds between 06.45 and 07.27," he said.
"The group is campaigning for this anomaly to be put right for future timetables.
"The Northern Selby to Leeds stopping train will now become part of a service extending to Hull and Halifax, with the last service departing Leeds at 22.59 to give a later last service to South Milford and Selby.
"The York to Hull service will be extended to Bridlington and return for most of the day."
He said there would also be major re-timings to TransPennine Express services for passengers using the Manchester to Hull service, with a first service leaving Selby at 05.42 and a later last service departing Leeds at 23.33.
He added that passengers could view the new times by visiting the National Rail Enquiries website, https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/.