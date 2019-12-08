A NORTH Yorkshire woman, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease, travelled up to Scotland to join a group of fundraisers to support their work to find a cure.

Jackie Potter, of Easingwold, travelled more than 240 miles up to West Kilbride with just 48 hours notice.

She made the journey to participate in the recording of their submission of the charity Christmas song ‘Shine’ and support her friend, Angela McHardy, who co-ordinated the event.

The recording of the song is a part of a fundraising campaign from Vicki Dillon, who suffers from Parkinsons disease. Vicki, from Northumberland, launched the campaign in an effort to raise £1 million to fund research into the disease.

A team of singers, musicians and a camera man worked together to record their version of the song to submit to the campaign.

Jackie, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2012, said: “It was such an incredibly humbling and emotional experience to take part in this campaign and sing a song reflecting such an important cause.

“It is great to be part of a group of people all with the same vision of finding a cure.”

“I really hope we can contribute towards Vicki achieving her vital goal.”

Groups of fundraisers from around the world will be submitting their version of the song, written by a personal friend of Vicki, Rick Taylor. The entries will then be pooled together with cuts from each to form the final release.

The song is also set to be recorded and released by a choir next year.

The funds raised by the song will go towards the third phase of trialling the glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF) drug, which supports the survival of brain cells lost as a result of Parkinson’s.

Vicki featured on the BBC 2 documentary, ‘The Parkinson’s Drug Trial: A Miracle Cure?’To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/victoria-dillon9?utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_content=Victoria-Dillon9&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_source=Facebook&utm_term=jQg9m695g

Jackie is a keen charity worker and has worked on other projects - including a 10-day trek along the Great Wall of China in 2015.