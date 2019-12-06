A NEW shop offering furniture, clothes, accessories, electronics and books will be opening in York early next year.
St Leonard's Hospice has announced that their new city centre charity shop will be their biggest shop to date.
Spanning three floors, the shop in Colliergate will sell a full range of goods and has been hailed "an exciting new venture in a fantastic location".
The launch will create three new jobs, a shop manager, deputy manager and sales assistant. The deadline for applications is midday on Monday, December 9.
The charity shops are vital for St Leonard’s Hospice in Tadcaster Road, helping to raise more than £500,000 per year to support patient care.
For more details, contact the St Leonard's retail team on 01904 788 777. Other hospice shops include ones in Acomb, Fulford, Haxby, Fossgate, Tang Hall, Pocklington and Selby.