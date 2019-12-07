A WOMAN from York will take on a running challenge - along with 200 others - only months after a procedure to help her heart failure.

Anne Dixon, of Poppleton, will take part in the Chase the Pud event on York Knavesmire on Sunday from 10.30am.

Mrs Dixon suffers rom heart failure, and underwent a procedure in October to treat her atrial flutter.

She said: “I’ve not been able to exercise for most of the year as my condition has left me breathless and fatigued.

“I had the procedure in October and have felt great since and can say yes to things again.

“I’m really excited about the event. The thought that I can contemplate doing it is major, considering what my health was like just a couple of months ago.”

Chase the Pud aims to get people active and raise money for life saving research by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) into heart and circulatory diseases.

Participants can choose to run or walk a 3km or a 6km route through the park as they chase a runner dressed as a Christmas pudding.

Each adult is given a Santa costume to wear, and children can either come in their own fancy dress or choose to buy a costume on the day.

The event is organised by Vicky Hearson and other members of the York BHF fundraising group.

Vicky said: “My daughter Scarlet had open heart surgery when she was two after she was born with a heart defect, so I know how important heart research is.”

To register for the Chase the Pud run, visit: https://www.bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/events/runs/chase-the-pud---york

Entry for Chase the Pud is £12 for participants aged 14 and over and includes a Santa suit. Children under 14 can enter for £5 and must be accompanied by an adult.

The BHF funds £31 million of research in Yorkshire and the Humber.