A VETERINARY practice has set up a special foodbank for people and pets.

Throughout the festive season, Mount Veterinary Group in Malton is collecting donations of food, biscuits and treats for cats and dogs to help owners struggling to afford to feed their much-loved pets.

The practice in Middlecave Road, Malton, is also collecting human food following a rise in the number of families and individuals using Ryedale Foodbank, which provides emergency food and support to local people referred to them in crisis.

People have until the run up to Christmas to donate food.