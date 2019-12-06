A woman has been ordered to pay £630 for repeatedly fly-tipping, despite receiving waste disposal advice from York council.

York Magistrates heard on Tuesday that Sharn Ogden, 27, of Martins Court, York was seen disposing of a table and chairs in the car park of Martins Court on July 29.

City of York Council made multiple attempts to contact Ms Ogden, but she failed to respond. On 13 August, Ms Ogden admitted to leaving the waste and said she would take the items to the Household Waste and Recycling Centre. But when officers returned to Martins Court on October 13, the items had not been removed.

Since 2016, Ms Ogden has received several home visits from enforcement officers, six letters advising her how to present her waste correctly and two fly-tipping warnings.

She pleaded guilty to one offence of fly-tipping and was fined £312, and was ordered to pay costs of £286 and a surcharge of £32.

Tom Brittain Assistant Director for Housing and Community Safety at City of York Council, said: “We offer plentiful advice to residents on how to dispose of waste lawfully and safely and, as this and other cases show, we will take action when people fly-tip.

“It is important that rubbish is put out for collection as directed by the council. If you are unsure of your collection days, you can check at www.york.gov.uk/RefuseLookup or by calling us on 01904 551550.

“Residents can also take waste to our household waste recycling centres – see www.york.gov.uk/wasteandrecycling - or arrange for the council to collect it via www.york.gov.uk/BulkyWaste.”