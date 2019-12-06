A WOMAN was taken to hospital last night after a crash in York.
Police said they were contacted at 4.15pm yesterday (Thursday) to a report of a single-vehicle collision in Sheriff Hutton Road, Strensall, which involved a 19-year-old driver, and the car had left the road and entered a ditch.
The road was closed to enable emergency services to deal with the incident.
The female driver was taken to York District Hospital with suspected pelvic injuries.
The force confirmed that the road was reopened at 8.25pm
