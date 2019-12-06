A BOXING coach, who worked with Javay Mattis, who died last week, now wants to help to increase awareness of mental health issues.

Stephen Melton, a coach at TMS Boxing Gym in Boroughbridge Road, York, had been working with Javay, who died suddenly last Wednesday aged 24.

Stephen said: “Javay was such a lovely lad a a big part of our gym. It has come as such a huge shock to us all.

“He was such a big character and we felt that he could have been such a big prospect in the boxing world. We are all struggling to get our heads round what has happened.”

The boxing coach explained that he wants to address mental health issues to do as much as he can to prevent any further incidents, as he has lost a number of friends to mental health problems.

He said: “I want to encourage people to speak out if they feel. I want people in my gym to know that I’m not just a coach - I’m always there to talk if they need it.

“Addressing mental health issues should not be a sign of showing weakness, no matter how big or strong you are.”

Stephen is also focusing on raising money to give Javay the “best send off possible”.He is looking to organise a raffle involving prizes from well-known boxers such as Billie-Joe Saunders and Ricky Hatton.

A special boxing match has also been organised by TSM Boxing. The event will be held at Millthorpe School, in York, on December 14, with a minute’s silence in memory of the youngster.

Javay, from Malton, attended West Heslerton Primary School and Norton College. His mother paid tribute to him, describing her son as having “the biggest smile you’ve ever seen and a big personality.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for Javay’s funeral. Donations to: gofundme.com/f/the-family-of-javay-mattis