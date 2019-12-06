TRAINS heading for York from the north were affected by delays and cancellations this morning.
LNER said the southbound line was blocked in the Thirsk area and the problem was being investigated, and trains between Darlington / Middlesbrough and York might be cancelled, delayed or revised.
But the train operator said at noon that all lines had reopened in the Thirsk area, but whilst services recovered, trains between Darlington and Middlesbrough and York might be delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.
