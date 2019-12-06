RESIDENTS and business people in Thornton-le-Dale are being invited to share their opinions about parking and congestion in the Ryedale village.
North Yorkshire County Council’s area highways office has received requests to change some parking restrictions around the village to tackle congestion.
Before starting a formal public consultation, the highways office is holding a drop-in session to seek wider initial views.
Richard Marr, the county council’s highways area manager, said: “Over recent years Thornton-le-Dale has become increasingly popular with visitors and we need to manage the parking around the village.
“We have received requests to look at parking restrictions, but before taking proposals to address the issue further we are really keen to hear from local residents and businesses around the village.”
The drop-in session will take place on Wednesday, December 18, from 2pm to 7pm in the Hill Memorial Institute, on Maltongate, Thornton-le-Dale.
Visitors will be able to see plans and comment on the county council’s proposals for parking restrictions.