ARTISTS are being invited to have their work displayed in a city centre venue - and help support a mental health charity through their efforts.
People could see their artworks go on display at City Screen on Coney Street as party of the York Mind and Rethink York Group annual exhibition and auction.
This year's theme is around identity - and anyone who likes a picture on display at the show can place a silent bid for it, with the cash going to the charities.
Since the event was launched in 2016 it has raised more than £5,000 for the organisations.
Holly Bilton from York Mind said: "We are looking for a broad interpretation of the theme – not just self portraits.
"To us, it’s about celebrating creativity and the beneficial effects for mental wellbeing, and of course raising vital funds in the process.”
Rethink York Group volunteer Lowra Kitchingman added: “It’s also a great opportunity for people to buy a piece of original artwork whilst contributing to important mental health support in the local community.”
To find out more about donating a work of art email organiser Lucy at artauction@yorkmind.org.uk.
The exhibition will run from February 25 to March 23.