A WOMAN lost her sight in an eye when a thug repeatedly punched her in the face in a 'sickening' attack.

Her attacker has been jailed for twelve and a half years after a York Crown Court jury unanimously convicted him of wounding with intent and grievous bodily harm.

Jamie Luke Ashton, 30, of Scarborough, continually denied causing the woman any injury despite extensive forensic and phone evidence, said North Yorkshire Police.

A spokesperson said the court heard that in the early hours of Sunday June 30, Ashton violently attacked her after sending her a relentless barrage of abusive WhatsApp messages, causing a fractured eye, fractured nose and a split eye lid, and leaving her with the permanent loss of sight in one of her eyes.

Detective Constable Jon Kenworthy of Scarborough and Ryedale CID commended the woman's bravery and strength throughout the investigation and court process.

“Ashton’s violence and sustained attack on this woman was sickening and the injuries he caused her are some of the most horrific eye injuries I have ever seen in my career," he said.

"He now has a lengthy prison sentence ahead of him, to reflect on the hell and suffering he has cause the victim and her family.

“I hope this sentence also send out a message to other victims of violence; we take all reports of violence and abuse incredibly seriously and we will do our upmost to safeguard you and bring those who cause harm to justice.”