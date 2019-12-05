TWO elderly pedestrians were injured when a car collided with them in York'.
North Yorkshire Police said the accident happened near the Iceland store in Fulford Road at about10am on Wednesday.
A spokesperson said a Volkswagen Touran collided with an 86-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman.
"The man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital," they said.
"The woman was treated for minor injuries at hospital and later discharged. The driver of the Volkswagen was uninjured."
The spokesperson said officers were appealing for witnesses to the collision, anyone who recalled seeing the vehicle prior to the collision or had dash cam footage to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to phone 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 667 James, email Rebecca.james@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12190222202.
