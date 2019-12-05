A RAVE event for families with young children is coming to York.

And it will feature glitter cannons, bubble machines and a live DJ playing drum and bass, dubstep and grime music.

Organisers Big Fish Little Fish describe their events as "family fun for the post-rave generation of parents".

The York event - set to take place at Revolution on Coney Street on January 12 at 2pm - will also feature a Play-Doh table, giant parachute dance and baby chill-out space.

DJ Dave Booth will be playing a live set.

Tickets for adults will be £8.50, children £6.50 and pre-walking infants free (but still a require ticket).

Family tickets are available for £28.00 for two adults and two children or one adult and three children

