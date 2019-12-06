A CHARITY working with vulnerable children and young people in York is campaigning to raise £1000 to support them over the festive season.
The Island, which provides positive mentoring to children in need, says the Christmas period can be a lonely time for those who are experiencing difficulties with their mental, emotional and/or social wellbeing.
Additional support is often needed to help them get through the holiday and to keep their confidence, self-esteem and resilience levels intact.
"We're looking to raise £1000 so that we can offer our mentees additional support (when required) during the Christmas season," said a spokesman.
The charity is expecting to see a rise in January in the number of referrals sent in from parents and carers with children who are struggling with everyday life.
Nigel Poulton, chief executive officer, launched a Business Hub earlier this year to help support the charity's work and get more people on board.
Any remaining funds from the Christmas period will be used to finance newly-trained volunteer mentors' Enhanced DBS checks, so the charity can match mentors with mentees quickly.
Support the campaign at http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/the-island-christmas-appeal-2019
To host a fundraiser, email fundraising@theislandyork.org