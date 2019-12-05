A COMMUNITY sing-along event will be held next week to raise funds to support York Hospital Radio.

The event on Tuesday, organised by Collette Wright, will include singing along to renowned artists such as Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison, as well as a number of festive anthems.

Bread N Things, a local bakery, will supply food. They will be offering a Christmas-themed menu including turkey sandwiches, pigs in blankets, roast potatoes and mince pies.

There will also be drinks available including champagne and sherry.

Collette said: “We are very thankful to the bakery for catering for us at such a reasonable price.”

All of the money raised will be donated to York Hospital Radio, which is independently funded by sponsorships and donations.

There will also be a raffle involving prize donated by local stores.

St James’ Church in Murton will host the sing-along Tickets are now sold out.