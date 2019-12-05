A CAMPAIGN, organised by a York mum, is encouraging city residents to remember to recycle over the festive period.

Karen Nash, organises the ‘Eat the Pie, Save the Foil’ campaign every December to remind the public to recycle their mince pie cases to avoid the damages of aluminium in landfill.

Karen said: “If everyone in York saved just one mince pie case we would collect over 200,000 which is approx 140kg of aluminium being diverted from landfill waste.

“I want to make this festive season the best ever for recycling.”

The campaign has set up nine collection bins around the city and around 60 community collection bins in offices, schools, churches and community venues.

The main bins can be found in Sainsbury’s in both Monks Cross and Foss Bank, Asda in Monks Cross, Morrisons in Acomb, the Co-ops in Haxby and Nether Poppleton, Nunnery Lane car park, the designer outlet in Fulford and at Bishopthorpe Sports and Social Club.

The bins collect any type of clean aluminium foil, crushed aluminium drinks cans and household cables, including broken Christmas tree lights.

The bins do not recycle plastics, such as crisp bags and tea and coffee packets.

Karen said: “If you’re not sure if it’s foil do the scrunch test. Scrunch the foil in your hand and let go, if it stays in a ball it’s metal and we can recycle it, if it bounces back it’s plastic and no good to us.”

Once the aluminium is collected, it is then recycled in return for money. All of the funds raised by Karen’s recycling campaign are donated to The Snappy Trust, which supports children and young adults with disabilities and additional needs. Karen chooses to donate to Snappy as they support her son, Peter. Donations can be made directly to The Trust at their hub in Lowther Street, York.

For further information on the campaign and the trust, visit: https://www.thesnappytrust.org/