A NEW design centre hopes to help change lives by supporting local charities at its official launch.
FASTSIGNS York has been able to donate £515 to BBC Children in Need thanks to the support of fellow businesses across York, North and East Yorkshire at their opening.
Owners Sarah Bradshaw and Ian Ellis wanted to include an element of fundraising at the event at their Pocklington premises.
Ian, director, said: “Organisations such as Snappy in York, Ryedale Special Families based in Malton, the Hinge Centre in Bridlington and York Mind are all projects which will benefit from our fundraising efforts. Together we can help support and change lives.”
The event also included an official ribbon cutting ceremony jointly presided over by Sir Greg Knight, Conservative Candidate for East Yorkshire, and Catherine Monson, FASTSIGNS International CEO who flew in from Dallas, Texas.