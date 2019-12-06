A YORK branch of a nationwide bank is supporting the annual Write for Rights campaign.

Co-Operative Bank is encouraging colleagues and customers to write letters of support for people facing injustice, here in the UK and around the world.

Helen Naylor, branch manager in York, will be running an awareness event.

The branch has chosen to highlight three issues to support, climate change, migrant women and young trans-people in the UK.

There will also be a representative from the local Amnesty International group to support customers.

The event will take place on December 10 from 10am-2pm at the Co-Operative Bank York branch in Feasegate.

With the Write For Rights campaign, Amnesty aims to bring about change for 12 different human rights defenders around the world.