FOUR of the UK’s finest soloists will join the York Minster Choir On Saturday, December 7 for a special performance.

The internationally acclaimed guest soloists include soprano Rowan Pierce, counter tenor Feargal Mostyn-Williams, tenor Nicholas Watts and bass Morgan Pearse.

Robert Sharpe, director of music at York Minster and the conductor for Saturday night’s concert, said: “We are very excited to be performing with these highly talented, in-demand and globally renowned professional singers.”

The four soloists will join the York Minster Choir and the 21-strong York Minster Orchestra for the performance of Handel’s Messiah at the cathedral.

Mr Sharpe added: “Our annual staging of one of Handel’s greatest and most loved works has become a must-see event in the cathedral’s Advent and Christmas calendar.

“Rowan, Feargal, Nicholas and Morgan will bring exceptional vocal power and quality to the performance.”

The concert takes place tomorrow in the Minster’s Nave at 7pm.

Tickets are priced from £12.50-£25 and can be purchased online at www.yorkminster.org, by calling the Box Office on 01904 557256 or from the Minster admissions desks.

For more information, visit: www.yorkminster.org