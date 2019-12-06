A FORMER North Yorkshire head teacher has been appointed as the new chief executive officer at a York-based academy trust.

Gail Brown, currently senior executive head teacher at Ebor Academy Trust, will take over at the helm from Richard Ludlow as Ebor chief exec.

As previously reported by The Press, Mr Ludlow is retiring, on February 1 next year.

She has previously been head at Staynor Hall Academy in Selby and at Crayke School and is a National Leader of Education and has over 25 years’ experience in primary education

Ebor operates 24 schools in York, Selby, in the East Riding and The Humber and on the Yorkshire Coast.

Tricia Ellison, chairman of the Trust, said: “Following a rigorous, national selection process, trustees are delighted with our eventual appointment.

"This is a crucially important role and we are confident that Gail’s strong track record within school improvement and leadership at a national, regional and local level will allow her to move into the role with confidence.

“Her unrelenting and inspirational focus on school improvement will ensure that the schools in this great Trust will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Mr Ludlow said: “I have known Gail for many years and have the highest regard for her abilities.

"She has worked alongside me as the Trust grew.

"I can now retire at the end of January with confidence that the organisation we – the trustees and staff – have steadily built up, is in the safest of hands.”

Mr Ludlow, who spearheaded the establishment of Ebor in December 2013, received an OBE for services to education in the Queen’s birthday hours this summer.

Mrs Brown said: “I am grateful to trustees for putting their faith in me.

"I will continue to champion Ebor’s values of excellence, belonging, opportunity and respect and I want to thank Richard for his support and guidance.

"I am excited by the challenge this role presents together with the opportunity to make a positive difference to so many children’s lives.”

The appointment completes the Trust’s management restructure that also saw the appointment of Debbie Simpson as chief operating officer in September.

Ebor was set up in December 2013 and Mr Ludlow has always been the Trust's CEO but initially he combined it with being head teacher of Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy.

He had been head at the Strensall primary since 2004 and the new head, Sarah Wright, took over in 2016, when Mr Ludlow became CEO full time.

Today Ebor schools, in York also include Hob Moor Community Primary Academy, Hob Moor Oaks, Lakeside Primary Academy, Park Grove Primary and Osbaldwick Primary.