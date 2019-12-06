A YORK university has received an award for its activity and research to benefit society.
York St John University received a coveted silver Engage Watermark award from the National Co-ordinating Centre for Public Engagement (NCCPE).
The Watermark recognises strategic contributions from the higher education sector and commitment to improve support for public engagement.
The award acknowledges the University's activities to incorporate public engagement into its research, knowledge exchange, teaching and social responsibility.
The University’s ‘Inspiring Minds’ project, in partnership with York Cares, provided an example of good practice following community activities to boost literacy levels and develop an understanding of higher education. Marc Fleetham, director of business development at the University, said: "I am absolutely delighted that the University has won such a prestigious award.
"York St John is very proud to take its place alongside organisations that put their heart into working towards wider social benefit."