YORK Theatre Royal’s first pantomime since Berwick Kaler retired after 40 years as Dame is proving as popular as ever, with nearly 30,000 tickets sold ahead of the show’s opening tomorrow.

Although Berwick isn’t in the cast of Sleeping Beauty, he has written the script and is co-director with Matt Aston, and there will be plenty of familiar faces too as other members of York’s panto family return, with David Leonard playing Evil Diva, Suzy Cooper as Princess Beauty and Martin Barrass as Queen Ariadne.