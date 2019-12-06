A WOMAN who used to work at Terry's Chocolate Works has celebrated her 100th birthday - with a gift of a hundred chocolates.

Elsie Simmons, a resident at Ebor Court care home in York, was born on December 4, 1919, at Ogleforth Maternity Hospital in York. She was the youngest of eight children.

Elsie and her husband, George, had five children together. The couple, who married in 1942, were keen cyclists and used to ride a tandem bike together around the city. They also used to go on a lot of camping holidays all over Yorkshire.

For the majority of her working life, Elsie worked as a cleaner for Terry’s Chocolate Works, occasionally helping out on the production line.

Elsie still adores chocolate to this day. York Chocolate Story helped her to celebrate by giving her 100 chocolates, as well as a plaque made from chocolate.

The care home threw a party for Elsie on Wednesday, which included singing, dancing and entertainment, with her friends and family.

The Lord Mayor of York, Councillor Janet Looker, was also in attendance to congratulate her.

The Queen also sent a card to Elsie congratulating her.

Elsie has lived at Ebor Court since January 2018.