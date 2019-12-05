AN AWARD winning partnership between a youth homeless charity and the council have helped older residents deck the halls in time for Christmas.
The Enable team, involving young people and volunteers from SASH and the council, was Glen Lodge, an independent living complex in Heworth, to decorate for Christmas.
Gary Hogg, SASH active project coordinator, said: "Enable’s projects have made a real and lasting difference to the lives of older people in York.
"The young people have made friends, spend time with older people, learned new skills and have seen first-hand just how much difference they can make to the lives of others."
The Glen Lodge makeover is the latest of 27 different projects carried out by the Enable team.
The scheme was developed to improve the lives of younger and older people.
Tom Brittain, assistant director of housing and community safety at City of York Council, said: “Our Enable project aims to give younger people a meaningful experience with home maintenance to help ensure that any tenancy they take on is a lasting success."