AN ALLOTMENT association has organised their annual festive music event to raise funds to support one of their projects.
The Green Lane Growers Association, based in Acomb, have organised the Christmas music evening to raise money to support their project involving developing plots for the disabled on their site.
The event will include live music from the Steve Cassidy Band, performing a range of festive hits.
This is the third year the association has organised a festive music event.
Colin Smith, organiser and association member, said: “Our two previous events have been very successful and we want to make this year’s just as good.”
The event will be held at the Severus Social Club in Milner Street, Acomb on Saturday, December 7 from 7pm until late.
Tickets are £6 on the door or can be booked in advance by calling Mr Smith on 07758857943. Children under 16 are free.
Tickets include a light supper.