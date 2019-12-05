This is the boat in York where two bodies were found last night.
A police officer is today (Thursday) standing guard alongside the craft, which is moored to the bank on Dame Judi Dench Walk, about 100 metres upstream from Lendal Bridge.
North Yorkshire Police told The Press that both men were in their 60s and their deaths do not appear to be suspicious at the moment.
A spokeswoman said last night that an investigation was underway to discover how they died.
The force have since added: "An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances that led to their deaths which are being treated as unexplained at this time pending the results of a post mortem. We are not yet in a position to identify the two men."
Firefighters attended the scene late last night to assist the police.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fire crews were requested to assist North Yorkshire Police.
"They assisted using ladders and salvage sheets to help preserve the scene.
"They left the incident with North Yorkshire Police."
More to follow.
Comments are closed on this article.