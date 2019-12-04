POLICE have issued a fresh appeal for help in tracking down a man who tried to rob a York bookmakers' at knifepoint.
Sam Mason, then 26, of Escrick Street, near Fishergate, York, was jailed for more than four years in 2015 after targeting the Coral bookmakers in Beckfield Lane, Acomb, armed with a knife.
North Yorkshire Police said yesterday he was released on licence in May 2018 but was wanted for recall to prison after breaching the licence conditions.
Anyone who thinks they might have seen him should phone police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.