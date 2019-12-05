A COUPLE from York who are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary today say the key to a long marriage is “understanding one another”.
John and Dorothy Lucas, who live near Foxwood Lane, Acomb, met during a dance at the De Grey Rooms in York.
They married on December 5, 1959, at St Edward The Confessor Church in Tadcaster Road, York.
John was originally from Harrogate, but moved to York in 1956 due to his father's work. For most of his working life, John was the manager of various butchers in the city.
Dorothy worked as a supervisor in the former Rowntree’s factory.
The couple, now both in their mid 80s, have a son, Johnathan and a daughter, Sharon. They also have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. They plan to have two celebrations - one with their family and the second with their friends.
John said: “We believe that the key to a long-lasting marriage is quite simply always understanding one another.”